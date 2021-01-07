Political experts weigh in on impact of violent Capitol protests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lawmakers across the Miami Valley are trying to process yesterday’s events at the Capitol.

“It’s absolutely ludicrous what’s going on,” said Tony Hall, a former congressman in Dayton.

Hall said the chaos was due to the president making his presidency about himself and not about the American people. “It’s about one person and his narcissistic attitude and he’s put himself before he’s put the country and for some reason, a lot of these elected officials are following him blindly,” he said.

Some said President Trump incited the mob with his continued baseless claims of election fraud.

“He might not mean to insight people to any kind of violence, but his words certainly sound like they can be taken that way by fringe elements which is what you saw,” said Marc Clauson law and history professor at Cedarville University.

“We need to focus on these crisis going on around us, the pandemic, unemployment, and hunger, things like that and not focus so much on party and people and stuff like that,” Hall said.