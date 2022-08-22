DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins that occurred overnight in Deerfield Township.

The incidents occurred in the area of Snider Road and Fields-Ertel Road in Deerfield Township, according to a release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

All vehicles were unlocked and several had keys inside the vehicle, resulting in various thefts.

Police are reminding people to keep their vehicles locked and to remove all keys and valuables.

They are also advising the public to start a 9 p.m. nightly routine to get in the habit of securing vehicles and homes each evening in order to improve community safety.

Any information related to these thefts can be reported to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (513)-695-2525.