Police: Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a victim was shot in Riverside Friday evening.

2 NEWS is at a home in the 2500 block of Warrendale Avenue, where Riverside Police tell us that a male was shot in the area and taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Law enforcement initially believed the victim to be a juvenile, but has since identified them as an adult man.

There is no word yet on the extent of his injuries or if police are searching for a suspect.

Police say they are waiting to obtain a warrant to search the home, but they could not immediately say how that warrant relates to the shooting.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

