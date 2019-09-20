Police: Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Riverside

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Warrendale shooting

(WDTN Photo/Bruce Burns)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a victim was shot in Riverside Friday evening.

2 NEWS is at a home in the 2500 block of Warrendale Avenue, where Riverside Police tell us that a male was shot in the area and taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Law enforcement initially believed the victim to be a juvenile, but has since identified them as an adult man.

There is no word yet on the extent of his injuries or if police are searching for a suspect.

Police say they are waiting to obtain a warrant to search the home, but they could not immediately say how that warrant relates to the shooting.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS