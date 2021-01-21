Police, SWAT surround home in Dayton

DAYTON, Oh. (WDTN) — Dayton Police and SWAT surrounded a home in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Police said they got a warrant for a man’s arrest Wednesday, tracking him to a home in the 3700 block of E. Third Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The 39-year-old suspect was wanted for felonious assault, after hitting a man with a pipe.

The suspect’s girlfriend and four children are also inside the home, but police said it is not a kidnapping situation. They all stayed inside the home on their own, and telling police they were not coming out because they were scared.

People in the surrounding homes have either been told to evacuate or shelter in place, so the neighborhood is secure.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more information.