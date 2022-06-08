DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim missing from the scene of a shooting appeared at a local hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police received a call just after 1 p.m. that one person had been shot. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Republic Drive, however, when crews arrived there was no victim to be found.

The victim was later found at Grandview Hospital, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. They had been dropped off by two other people. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects. This incident remains under investigation.