KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help identifying the woman suspected of stealing from a Kettering business.

The Kettering Police Department posted a video on Facebook showing a woman as she walks out of Target with a shopping bag on one arm. She is wearing an orange dress with a black sweater over it.

Kettering Police Department footage

You can watch the video on the department’s Facebook page here.

Police said that she is suspected of stealing from the business. Anyone with information concerning her identity is asked to contact Detective Burian at 937-296-3251