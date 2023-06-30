DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in a car theft in Dayton on Wednesday, June 28.

The Dayton Police Department announced it is looking for the woman in the pictures below. According to authorities, she is suspected of stealing a red and black 2013 Chevrolet Caprice from a Walgreens parking lot at 2710 Salem Avenue.

Anyone with information about her identity or where she might be is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS or leave an anonymous Crimestoppers tip at (927) 222-STOP or online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.