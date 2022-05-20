DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Police are seeking assistance finding the person who stole multiple vape pens from a BP gas station.

On Sunday, May 15, multiple vape pens were stolen from the BP gas station located at 1580 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Township.

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured the theft.

Photos courtesy of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office







If anyone can identify the female in the photographs or has any information regarding the theft, please contact Det. Linda Shutts at (937)-432-2765 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-STOP.