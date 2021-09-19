Police searching for missing Whitehall man, vehicle

Missing Person Wade Mills (Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Whitehall Police Department for Wade Mills.

Mills may be in danger, a release by the Ohio Attorney General’s office said. Mills left his home in Whitehall at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, and has not been seen since.

Mills is an 88-year-old white male with grey hair and blue eyes. The release said a white 2002 Buick Century with Ohio plate number 396XXP was involved in the disappearance.

If you see Mills or the vehicle, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

