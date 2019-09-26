Live Now
19 arrested in drug sweep Thursday morning

Police search for woman who ran from custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are searching for a woman who ran from police custody.

It happened shortly before noon near the intersection of Third Street and St. Clair Street. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS a woman ran from police custody, taking off an orange top while running.

The woman was last seen wearing a white tee and orange pants. No further details are available at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.

