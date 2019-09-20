Police search for suspects after someone fires at a house in Trotwood

Police investigate a shooting on Rio Grande Avenue in Trotwood on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photo: Bruce Burns)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for suspects after someone opened fire on a house in Trotwood late Thursday.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at a house on Rio Grande Avenue, near George Street.

A 911 caller said two vehicles pulled up outside of her house, before people got out and started shooting.

The caller said her nephew was shot. She said someone drove her nephew to the hospital.

The woman also said her son needed to go to the hospital.

Another 911 caller reported hearing as many as 10 gunshots in the area at the same time.

Police have not released any suspect vehicle information. The victim’s conditions have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Trotwood Police.

