Police search for suspect after shots fired at officers during pursuit

Police block the intersection of Burkhart Avenue and S. Garland Avenue on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo: Kristen Eskow)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for at least on suspect after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit.

Authorities say the pursuit began in Riverside, and crossed over several jurisdictions.

According to authorities, shots were fired at the officers.

Police have set up a perimeter, with several streets blocked on the east side of Dayton, including the intersection of Burkhart Avenue and S. Garland Avenue.

A 2 NEWS crew at the scene has seen the car police were chasing driven partially into a wooded area. Police have been seen checking the car.

Police search for a suspect after a pursuit ended near Burkhart Avenue and S. Garand Avenue in Dayton on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo: Kristen Eskow)

