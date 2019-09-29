Police search for suspect after shots fired at officers during pursuit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for at least on suspect after shots were fired at officers during a pursuit.
Authorities say the pursuit began in Riverside, and crossed over several jurisdictions.
According to authorities, shots were fired at the officers.
Police have set up a perimeter, with several streets blocked on the east side of Dayton, including the intersection of Burkhart Avenue and S. Garland Avenue.
A 2 NEWS crew at the scene has seen the car police were chasing driven partially into a wooded area. Police have been seen checking the car.
