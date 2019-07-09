Police say 2 fatal shootings in Butler County are related

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hamilton Police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened Monday at separate locations.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Millville Avenue, near Timberman Avenue, just after 7 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Minutes later, police went to Boyle Road, near Old Oxford Road, in Hanover Township on reports of another shooting.

Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the Hanover Township location and found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man later died.

Police say the two shootings are related.

Hamilton Police and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton Police at 513-868-5811 ext. 2007.

