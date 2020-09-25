Sheriff: Several homes hit by gunfire on Fer Don Rd.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies from the Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Fer Don Rd. on Thursday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Friday an investigation revealed numerous gunshots were exchanged between unidentified people in the area. Several vehicles were reportedly involved and several homes were hit by gunfire.

The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office, Special Investigations Unit said no injuries were reported and the incident is still under investigation.

