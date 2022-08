CLAY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A car crash occurred in Clay Township early Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Clay County Police Department responded to the crash which was reported at 6:30 a.m.

(WDTN Staff Photo / Spencer Neuman)

(WDTN Staff Photo / Spencer Neuman)

One of the car occupants was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.