DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a case of grand theft auto that occurred in Dayton on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:44 p.m., two males stole a silver Chrysler 200 at the intersection of North Upland Avenue and Edison Street, according to regional dispatch.

The suspects were Black males. One was wearing all black, and the other was wearing a white shirt and black shorts. They were reportedly armed with guns.



The robbery is currently under investigation.