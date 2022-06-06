DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have released surveillance video of the suspects at a Rite Aid robbery in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police received reports of a robbery at the Rite Aid on 1158 Wilmington Avenue in Dayton just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

At least three people wearing ski masks and black jackets reportedly robbed the store. They also allegedly had a gun. Dispatch said they ran out of the back of the store.

The surveillance video shows three armed suspects walking into the store, wearing all-black outfits. The suspects are then seen in the pharmacy area.

Police said one has a white shirt hanging out from his hoodie, the second appears to have blue underwear or shorts on under his black pants and the third has a white logo on the chest area of his hoodie.

If you have any information on the robbery or recognize any of these suspects, call the police at 937-333-COPS. To remain anonymous and possibly collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.