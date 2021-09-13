Police release name of single-vehicle fatality in Lawrence County, OH

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH, (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of the person who died after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

Officials say Gary Smith, 17, of Ironton, Ohio, was driving westbound on State Route 522 near milepost 8 in Elizabeth Township around 2:10 a.m. The vehicle drove off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck some trees.

Lawrence County EMS transported Smith to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where they were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Woman Kicked Down Escalator at Subway Station in Brooklyn

Washington University condemns student in viral video removing 9/11 flags

Hero mourned; Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak to be laid to rest today

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak honored with Lord's Prayer, gun salute and taps

Alma mater honors Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak before Friday night football game

George Wagner IV appears in Pike County court

More News