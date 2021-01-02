Police presence in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD- 2 News is on the scene where there is a large police presence at a home near Apollo Ave.

Police have the entire neighborhood blocked off for a half mile near Olympic Street and Apollo Ave. Neighbors tell us they are not allowed back on their street.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is on scene with their special ops unit, along with Springfield Police and Fire Departments.

Crews on the scene have been hearing popping noises from the neighborhood, but cannot confirm what they were.

We’re working to find out more information from police and we will bring you updates as we get them.