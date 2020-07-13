Coroner confirms one person is dead after incident in Butler Township

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

At about 5 p.m. Sunday evening, emergency crews responded to a situation on Miller Lane just south of Little York Road.

BUTLER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirms one person died after an incident in Butler Township. At about 5 p.m. Sunday evening, emergency crews responded to a situation on Miller Lane just south of Little York Road. 

2 news crews were on the scene as dozens of police vehicles responded. We reached out to Butler Township police several times but they would not confirm what happened.

We’ll provide updates as we get them. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS