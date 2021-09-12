Police on scene of shooting by Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the scene at a shooting on High Street, in front of Drinko Hall, according to an alert sent out by Ohio State University.

One person has been taken to OSU East in stable condition, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers.

The shooting happened at about 5:17 p.m. and the suspects ran east on 11th Avenue.

Police say to avoid the area.

The two suspects are both men, wearing dark clothing.

Update: Suspects are believed to have fled the area. No ongoing threat but police are actively investigating and in the area.

A shooting at on High Street, near OSU campus.

NB: An earlier version of this story said the suspects ran west, according to the Buckeye Alert. However, the police corrected themselves, and the suspect ran east.

