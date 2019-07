2 people are involved in a shooting at a Family Dollar on N. James H. McGee Blvd.

DAYTON – Police are on scene of a shooting at a Family Dollar in Dayton. 2 NEWS has now confirmed that the Montgomery County Coroner is on scene.

According to dispatchers, crews were called to the scene of a shooting at the Family Dollar on N. James H. McGee Boulevard around 4 :40 pm.

They say a male on scene shot a female in the head and then shot himself.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries or what led up to the shooting.