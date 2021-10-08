SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody, a police officer is recovering and the community is showing their support after the officer was shot Wednesday night.

Brandon Steele is accused of shooting Sidney Police Sergeant Tim Kennedy Wednesday night.

“Having him this close, having the information there, and getting him out of the house is the perfect scenario in a bad situation,” Sidney Police Chief William Balling said.

The incident started Wednesday night when sidney police were going to serve a felony warrant.

Police said Steele ran from the house and fired multiple shots at officers, hitting Sergeant Tim Kennedy in the leg and abdomen.

Thursday, police found Steele in a home near the police station and arrested him.

Neighbors witnessing the standoff say they were suprised it happened here.

“It’s crazy that it’s happening here,” neighbor Robert Walker said. “I just moved here a couple months ago, so I’ve been out on the countryside for 20 years, and I come in town and next thing I know I’ve got cops every place.”

Steele is charged with two first degree felony charges of felonious assault on a police officer.

Now, Sergeant Kennedy is in recovery. Balling said Kennedy’s condition went from critical to stable, but it will take some time before he can return to work.

“This is a really, really serious incident that no police department likes to go through, where you have an officer injured in the line of duty, an officer shot,” Balling said.

This incident felt across the community, some collected money and delivering pizzas to the Sidney Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just love and that we’re backing them. Just some kindness for everybody, so, and hopefully full bellies,” Traci Milanese said.

School was closed Thursday for Sidney City Schools students, and Thursday night’s homecoming parade canceled out of precaution.

“I didn’t want kids walking on the street, I didn’t want kids being around the buildings,” Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble said. “We didn’t know what this person, it happened so close, snuck in a building, I wasn’t going to take any chances on the safety of our kids.”

The school district plans to be be back in session Friday, and are looking to hold a celebration on October 13 to make up for the loss of Thursday’s homecoming parade.