Columbus, OHIO (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of disarming a Clintonville business’ security before drilling into a safe and stealing around $3,000.

Columbus police say security cameras captured the alleged suspect placing a magnet on a door alarm to the back entrance of a business in the 2800 block of North High Street, causing the alarm to malfunction. Days later, surveillance footage shows the alleged suspect entering the business and drilling into a safe, police say. The suspect got away with about $3,000.

Columbus police are asking anyone with information regarding this theft to call 614-645-2374 or email sborghese@columbuspolice.org.