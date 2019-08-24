Police: Man arrested near Wayne HS after bringing gun to football scrimmage

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man has been arrested after bringing a gun to a football scrimmage at Wayne High School in Huber Heights Friday night.

Huber Heights police say the incident happened around 8 p.m., when an officer working the scrimmage was notified about the man with the gun. When the officer made contact with the man, he led police on a brief foot chase.

The officer called for additional assistance before the man was arrested directly behind Wayne High School.

The gun was recovered and he has been booked in the Montgomery County Jail. Police say charges are pending.

HHCS releases statement after man arrested with gun near High School

In a message sent to parents, Huber Heights City Schools says the man was a former student and they immediately notified police after learning he was carrying a gun.

The school says all students are safe and the scrimmage went on without any interruption. The administration also says they are working closely with Huber Heights police to “help ensure the safety of all students and spectators at all district events.