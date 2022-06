XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help finding a missing Xenia man.

Police said on Facebook that 75-year-old Chester Wayne Mahaffey walked away from his home in Xenia, saying he wanted directions to Adams County. Mahaffey has dementia.

The man was last seen getting into a white truck that was seen heading eastbound on the U.S. 35 bypass.

If you have any information on Mahaffey’s location. call police at 937-372-9901.