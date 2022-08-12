MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot at a hotel in Butler Township Wednesday night.

According to a release from the township, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane. A Butler Township police officer was doing a business check at the hotel when he encountered a man who was shot in the face.

The 21-year-old victim was alert and conscious at the scene. He was taken to the hospital by the Butler Township Fire Department.

Police said the suspect fled before the officer arrived. They are investigating the incident and are working to learn the suspect’s identity.

If you have any information on the incident, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867, or submit a tip at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.