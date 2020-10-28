Police levy on November ballot for voters in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Germantown has placed a 2.5 mill levy on the ballot to generate an additional $250K for the police department.

If approved, the levy will cost a homeowner $0.24/day or $7.29/month with a $100,000 valuation and will ensure continuous police coverage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

“It will allow us to retain the officers that we have, maintain vehicles and that kind of thing but it would also allow the money that is being used now out of the general fund to be used for infrastructure for the streets, and sewers that kind of thing,” said Tom Schiff, law director and prosecutor for the City of Germantown.

This levy will assist with equipment purchases, and vehicle maintenance and replacement. It will also allow 24-hour police coverage around town. Business owners in Germantown said 24-hour police presence is needed, especially in the downtown area.

Kevin Hall, the owner of KJ’s restaurant said, “knowing somebody is going to be able to respond to my business quickly gives me security. I’ve had calls in the middle of the night where my front door has been opened and the cops have responded before I get here and I’m thankful for that.”

Germantown has not requested a Police Levy since 2003.