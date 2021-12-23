RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police issue a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a man from Riverside on Thursday morning.

Police are looking for 70-year-old Charles Wiley of Riverside. He was last seen leaving his place to pickup his wife and did not return.

Wiley is a white male, 5’8″ tall, and weighs 175 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and black flannel with blue jeans and driving a blue 2015 Chrysler 200, Ohio license plate GXV2920.

If anyone has information of where Wiley is or sees him, you are asked to contact law enforcement by calling 1-866-693-9171 or 911.