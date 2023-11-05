CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Cincinnati held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to discuss the shooting that occurred on Friday night.

Cincinnati officials, including Mayor Aftab Pureval, City Manager Sheryl Long and Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge, gave an update into the investigation of the Friday night shooting in the West End neighborhood.

Preliminary investigation reveals a dark sedan pulled up to an intersection near the 700 block of Jones St. around 9:30 p.m. and fired 22 rounds in quick succession into a crowd of people that was made up of mostly children.

When officials arrived, they found six people injured, one of who was an 11-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They were a group of kids playing outside their house when a madman came and fired rounds into the group of kids,” said Mayor Pureval.

Chief Theetge shared the ages of the victims sent to the hospital, including a 12-year-old, a 13-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 53-year-old woman.

Pureval announced that all but one of the shooting victims have been released from area hospitals. The individual still hospitalized is in stable condition.

Theetge says the department is currently investigating all leads they receive, but there is no additional information about the investigation at this time.

The department also maintains that there are no signs of an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Cincinnati’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.