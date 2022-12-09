Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A police investigation is underway after a threat was discovered on a bathroom wall at Little Miami Middle School.

After student dismissal on Friday, Dec. 9, a threat indicating that violence will occur on Monday, Dec. 12 was discovered on the wall of the girls’ bathroom at Little Miami Middle School.

Little Miami and Hamilton Township Police Department are currently investigating the threat.

An increased law enforcement presence will be at Little Miami Middle School on Monday as a result. Updates regarding this incident will be sent to families as they become available, according to a release from the school.

The school is working in cooperation with police and the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, if determined necessary, to ensure that whoever wrote this threat is held accountable, the release states.

Little Miami Middle School is asking families and community members to remain vigilant and play a role in safety. If you see or hear concerning comments or behavior, please act. Notify local law enforcement, building administration or counselors as necessary.

You are also able to anonymously report tips here or by calling/texting 844-723-3764.