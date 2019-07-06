Police investigating shots fired after car is hit with bullets

Dayton police investigate reports of shots fired on Delaware Avenue.

DAYTON – Police are investigating a shots fired incident after a parked car was hit with bullets in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers say police were called, around 3:30 pm, to the 100 block of Delaware Avenue in Dayton after shots fired were reported.

Dispatchers say it stemmed from individuals in 2 cars shooting at each other.

A stray bullet coming from one of the vehicles hit a car parked on the street. Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene.

Dispatchers say the suspects involved left the vehicles and fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

No one was injured in the incident.