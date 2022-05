NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrison Township.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Koehler Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a man got out of a car with a gun and shot a woman in the arm. The woman was taken to the hospital, but she is believed to be ok.

The shooting remains under investigation.