DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Investigators are on the scene of an alleged shooting in Dayton.

According to Sgt. Blackwell with the Dayton Police Department, the shooting happened near Sumac Ct. and Majestic Dr. around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Police believe two men were involved.

Details are still limited at this time while police continue their investigation.