VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting at a hotel in Vandalia Monday night.

Vandalia police dispatch confirmed that police are at the scene of a shooting at the Knights Inn in the 7500 block of Poe Avenue.

Dispatchers said one person was reportedly injured and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

No one is in custody at this time. It has not been made known what led up to the shooting.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene. We will update this developing story as we receive more information.