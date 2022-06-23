DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Burleigh Avenue. Dayton Police said crews were called to the area around 11:45 a.m. for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a woman and a male child dead.

Dayton Police confirmed to 2 NEWS that a double homicide investigation is underway at the location.

It’s not clear if there are any suspects at this time and the identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

2 NEWS crews are at the scene. We are working to learn more information and will update this story as we receive updates.