DAYTON (WDTN)- Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a Dollar General in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says it happened at 5:21 pm at the Dollar General on Wayne Avenue.

They say a white male, wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and flip flops tried to steal money from the cash register.

The suspect fled the scene, though it’s unclear if it was by foot or a car.

Dispatchers say no weapon was shown and no money was taken.

Police are still investigating.