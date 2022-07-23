DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An armed robbery has occurred at an Advance Auto Parts in Dayton on Saturday morning.

The robbery happened at the Advance Auto Parts located at 5737 North Dixie Drive. The robbery occurred around 9:30 a.m.

A Hispanic male reportedly pulled out a gun and stole some items before fleeing the scene in a white Ford F-150.

The suspect’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to regional dispatch.

The robbery remains under investigation.

