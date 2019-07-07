Police investigating after two-vehicle crash in Wapakoneta

OSP investigating after two vehicle crash in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA, Oh. – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Auglaize County.

According to a release, a Mini Cooper driven by Barbara Winters, 24, was traveling south on I-75 when a Cadillac CTS driven by Sean Greene, 32, rear-ended the Mini Cooper causing it to travel off the road, overturn, and hit the median cables. The Cadillac also traveled off the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Greene and Winters were taken by ambulance to Lima Memorial Health Systems for injuries.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.