Police investigating after ambulance stolen from Clearcreek Township

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP- Police in Clearcreek Township are investigating after an ambulance was stolen from the fire station.

According to a release from the Clearcreek Fire District, the vehicle was stolen as crews were working a car fire on East Lytle Five Points Roads.

They say the ambulance was stolen after the suspect broke a window at the station.

The ambulance was recovered shortly after the incident at Dayton Children’s Hospital with no apparent damage.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact Clearkcreek Police Detective Kevin Barton at (937) 748-1267.

