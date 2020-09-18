Police investigate robbery, shooting in Dayton

News
Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate a robbery and shooting on S. Philadelphia Drive in Dayton on Friday, September 18, 2020. (Courtesy: Chris Smith/WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a robbery and shooting.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Friday on S. Philadelphia Street, near S. Burkhardt Avenue.

Authorities say officers responded to reports of a robbery at that location and found a person shot.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital. That person’s condition has not been released.

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect, but say they are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS