Police investigate robbery, shooting in Dayton

Police investigate a robbery and shooting on S. Philadelphia Drive in Dayton on Friday, September 18, 2020. (Courtesy: Chris Smith/WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a robbery and shooting.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Friday on S. Philadelphia Street, near S. Burkhardt Avenue.

Authorities say officers responded to reports of a robbery at that location and found a person shot.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital. That person’s condition has not been released.

Authorities have not released any information about a suspect, but say they are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting.