BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an intruder was killed at a home in West Chester Township Saturday.

The incident happened at a home on Timberrail Court around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. West Chester police said 20-year old Andrew Tyson, of Hamilton County, entered the home without permission and assaulted one of the homeowners.

A male resident shot Tyson and he later died from his injuries. Police said the homeowners knew Tyson.

Police said the incident is under investigation and they have been speaking with the Butler County prosecutor on the case.