Police identify YSU football star victim in fatal accident in Youngstown

It happened near the intersection of Albert Street and McGuffey Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead Sunday morning after a crash in Youngstown that happened overnight.

The accident happened near the intersection of Albert Street and McGuffey Road late Saturday night around 11:54 p.m.

According to a report, YPD was attempting to stop a 19-year-old driver for a traffic violation at the intersection of Albert Street and the Himrod Expressway exit.

The driver attempted to evade police and eventually struck another vehicle on Albert Street,

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Darius Shackleford.

Police say they had to use the “jaws of life” to cut the roof off to get one driver out.

Shackleford was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The 19-year-old driving the other vehicle that was involved in the crash was not hurt. There was also a 17-year-old boy with the fleeing driver at the time of the accident.

Shackleford was part of the YSU Penguins football program from 2015-2020.

Just hours after his death, the YSU community is already honoring his life.

YSU President Jim Tressel tweeted:

"Please place the light in the hearts that feel darkness. Place the wings on the backs of those that feel hopeless." Alicia Keys #QuietTime — Jim Tressel (@JimTressel5) February 7, 2021

From the team, there was another tweet:

YSU Football mourns the loss of former Penguins wide receiver Darius Shackleford.



“Shack” was a member of our program from 2015-20.



Rest In Peace, We’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/9HiGxQPqdk — YSU Football (@YoungstownStFB) February 7, 2021

Head coach Douglas Phillips also posted a message:

In June, Sports Team 27 met Shackleford, featuring his love for the sport and talked to him about his recovery from a torn ACL. At that time, he was hoping to make a comeback as a prominent wide receiver.

“They don’t know really what I got,” Shackleford said. “I really haven’t been able to train and show them what I have, so it has been a little difficult for me. I didn’t know if I was even going to get another year to come back and play. Last year, when I didn’t think my knee was going to be the same and I was going to be done, being here now is a blessing.”

For the YSU Penguin football team, this tragedy comes just weeks after student coach Daniel Minenok was seriously hurt in a car accident in Lawrence County.

He is now recovering.

But for this close team that calls themselves family, it won’t be easy to return to the field without one of their own.

The Youngstown Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit, Detectives, Internal Affairs and Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.