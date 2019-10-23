Police identify Wellsville murder victim

News

The victim is Destiny Penny

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the victim of a murder in Wellsville.

The victim is Destiny Penny.

It happened on Tuesday inside an apartment on Main Street, where the front door of the unit has been boarded shut.

Members with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were sent out to the scene.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

Police are expected to release more details later today.

A candlelight remembrance for the victim is being held at 8 p.m. tonight at Gazebo in Wellsville

Stick with us on air and online for the latest information on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS