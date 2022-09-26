WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have confirmed that Central State University is under lockdown, and a search for a suspect is underway on Monday night.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two men were involved in a fight on campus. One suspect fled. There were reports of a gun seen, but no shots were fired.

Central State University posted a Tweet at 8:15 p.m. which said, “The campus of Central State University is under lockdown due to reports of an armed individual. Please shelter in place until CSUPD has given the all-clear and confirms that the locked-down has been lifted.”

Police are looking for the suspect and have confirmed that there is no active shooter on campus.

The County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are investigating the situation.

