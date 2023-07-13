DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Police were called Thursday afternoon after shots were fired in a Dayton neighborhood.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton Police officers were called to the Eagle Ridge Apartments complex on the 5000 block of Norris Drive. Officers arrived to find multiple people fighting, some of whom were firing weapons.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was taken into custody. Authorities said no one was injured in the incident.

This shooting remains under investigation.