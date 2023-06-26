NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California (WJW) – The Los Angeles Police Department is showing off the results of a big drug bust.

LAPD posted photos of a drug lab in North Hollywood that was disguised as a pizzeria that the department busted last week.

The “super lab” located in North Hollywood produced illegal THC concentrate in vats.

“Criminals keep surprising us with their creativity, from fake vending machines to pizza trickery. Our officers are on top of it, busting these clever operations. No deliveries from this ‘pizza’ lab anymore!” LAPD wrote on Twitter.

No arrests have been disclosed by the LAPD.