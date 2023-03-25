DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A large police presence could be seen near the University of Dayton following a large celebration.

Students were reportedly throwing a large celebration on Lowes St. near campus. According to a statement from University of Dayton officials, most of the students were being peaceful, but additional law enforcement resources were called in to help break up the crowd.

A large number of people gathered on Lowes St. during the afternoon of March 25. While most of the people conducted themselves in a peaceful manner, at approximately 4:15pm, part of the crowd overturned a parked vehicle and got on top of it.



As officers tried to control that situation, bottles, cans and other objects were thrown at them. Additional law enforcement resources were called to the scene. Officers then broadcast orders to clear the street from both police cruisers and a loudspeaker. There were at least six arrests made while officers were clearing the street. University of Dayton officials