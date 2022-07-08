DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are working to learn who placed a call about a bomb threat in Dayton Friday.

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) told 2 NEWS officers were sent to the 1100 block of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard on the report of a bomb found. The caller reported finding a suspicious device in a backpack.

Officers arrived on the scene and searched the building but did not find any hazardous devices. DPD said building management chose to evacuate everyone inside the building out of an abundance of caution.

Police said the call appears to be a hoax and investigators are working to determine who placed the call and from where it was placed.