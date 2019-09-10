Police: Body found in vacant Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are investigated after a body was found burned in a vacant home Tuesday.

The body was reported to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch just before 11 am in the second block of North Horton Street.

Dispatcher did not have any additional information at the time of this writing but did say there was a fire at that location Monday.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.

